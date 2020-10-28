golf

Durham Bulls Athletic Park temporarily transforms into 9-hole golf course

By
DURHAM (WTVD) -- There's no doubt about it, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park is one of the jewels of the Triangle sports scene. It is of course normally the home of the Bulls but for the next five days it has been transformed into Lolligagger Links.

"A couple of us on our staff are in charge of mapping out what would be the best course," said Bulls Assistant GM Scott Strickland. "We were a little worried about our video board so we tried to protect it. So we're focused on nine irons and wedges - working on the short game out here."

It's a reimagining of the DBAP. Instead of watching balls fly out of the park, Bulls fans can take their turn launching them in from every corner of the stadium.

"Our caddies have the most precious responsibility from a safety standpoint, gathering people in the ballpark and then walking them through the course. But we've carefully designed the walking trail to where you won't be in front of a golfer. So we're open to all ages, all abilities," said Strickland.

For $25 greens fees, you get nine themed holes in all, complete with hazards.

"Strokes are assessed to hitting in the water or the sand traps so we've got two sand trap holes and two water holes that hopefully you do not find," said Strickland.

It all builds to a grand finale on nine.

"Crash's Corner, which is the ninth tee. You'll aim for the Bull, and hopefully hit the Bull, and we don't want to give out the prize just yet but if you come and you hit the Bull, you'll get a decent prize to end your round," said Strickland.

The golf is great, the vantage points and views are fantastic. It's a unique DBAP experience for the thousands who've missed populating the park this past summer.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This will be a true opportunity for Bulls fans to come back out, put the Bulls gear back on and enjoy the ballpark that they've formed so many memories with mainly through baseball. Now they'll be able to channel those memories through golf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamgolfdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLF
SAS Championship has 'different' feel but plenty of top golf
Raleigh pro disc golfer ranked 75th in world gives lessons in growing sport
Pinehurst to host 5 U.S. Open Championships by 2047
Durham golf director will swing in 24-hour golf marathon for military families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RPD releases hundreds of body, dash cam videos from protests
Fayetteville boy receives kidney transplant after 4-year search
LATEST: 3 Wake schools report COVID-19 cases in athletic department
These NC election races aren't as prominent but are still critical
Woman allegedly assaulted, abducted in Fayetteville; police investigating
Trump to return to North Carolina, rally in Fayetteville on Thursday
How new registered voters shift NC political party lines
Show More
Cumberland Co. students appear to pose in blackface in social media post
Burger King, Popeyes drive-thrus to get makeover for the COVID-19 age
Family searching for heirloom sold at Fuquay-Varina yard sale
Voter registration data reflects opinions in downtown Durham
Can boosting your immune system help prepare you for COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News