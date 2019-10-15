Durham car wash catches fire for second time in 24 hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters were called to a Durham car wash for the second time in 24 hours Tuesday morning.Tin City Hand Car Wash on the 1000 block of Fayetteville Street caught fire again, with firefighters responding around 3:30. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes but caused heavy damage to the roof and inside of the structure. There were no injuries.ABC11 news crews were there to capture huge flames coming from the roof.Monday morning around the same time, firefighters responded to the same building.The cause for both fires is not known. Both fires are under investigation.