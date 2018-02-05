Durham construction worker injured after roof collapse at work site

A man is in the hospital after he was injured when the roof at a construction site he was working at collapsed, Durham officials said. (WTVD)

A man is in the hospital after he was injured when the roof at a construction site he was working at collapsed, Durham officials said.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Farrington Road.

Officials said a series of roof trusses collapsed on a new three-story apartment building which is under construction.

The injured worker - who had not been identified - needed to be immobilized before being brought to the ground.

Durham Fire Department crews were on scene to treat the man.

He was packaged in a stokes basket, lowered him to the ground with the help of a ladder truck, and transported to UNC Health Care.

The extent of his injuries is unknown; authorities have not commented on what caused the trusses to collapse.
