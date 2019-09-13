Durham convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police searching for two

Police are searching for two men after a Durham business was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.

Durham police responded to an armed robbery at the Fast Food Mart at 2106 Broad St. Police said two males entered the business shortly after 9:30 a.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint, no one was injured in the process.

K9 officers were dispatched to the area but the two males were not caught.

The incident prompted Brogden Middle School to briefly be placed on lockdown.
