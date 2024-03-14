WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Durham County commissioners meet with school board over next year's budget, including pay

WTVD logo
Thursday, March 14, 2024 1:37PM
Durham Co. commissioners meet with DPS over teacher pay for next year
Commissioners and DPS board members will hold a joint meeting to discuss next year's budget and the funding for pay raises.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County will begin to address the pay dispute in schools.

Commissioners and Durham Public Schools board members will hold a joint meeting to discuss next year's budget and the funding for pay raises.

The pay issue cancelled some school days for DPS due to a lack of teachers and an ad hoc committee was formed to help end the dispute between teachers and the district.

Interim Superintendent Catty Moore took over in February after Dr. Pascal Mubenga resigned over the pay dispute.

At 6:30 p.m., the school board will hold a special meeting to decide which firms to interview as the district searches for a new superintendent.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW