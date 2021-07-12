Renovated Durham Main Library finally books reopening date for next week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Book the date: Durham's Main Library in downtown is set to reopen after an extensive renovation.The library, which is at 300 N. Roxboro Street will reopen at 2 p.m. on July 20.The revamped four-story building will feature an outdoor terrace and green roof, two maker spaces, public computers, spaces for working and learning and of course, a large collection of books for all ages."We expect the fully reinvented space to be a significant community and learning center for all," Tammy Baggett-Best, Library Director said. "We are so excited to at last share this amazing building with our library community."It wasin April 2020 but that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Main Library has been closed since 2017, when the major expansion and renovation project began.The venture increased the library's total size to nearly 100,000 square feet with four new inclusive play areas, including a multi-sensory environment with a fiber optic waterfall and an inclusive play area with an 8-foot-by-6-foot interactive light wall and an expanded space for the North Carolina Collection.For budding entrepreneurs, there is an incubator space dedicated to serving small businesses in Durham.An outdoor amphitheater and indoor auditorium will support entertainment options.