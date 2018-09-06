Durham County man charged with sexually assaulting child

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham man charged in child sex assault

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham County man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault a 4-year-old child.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Investigators at the Orange County Sheriff's Office charged Randy Lewis Woolson, 47, a registered sex offender from Durham County, with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense by an adult.

Officials say Woolson fled his home in Chapel Hill on Aug. 25.

Officials collected DNA evidence from the child and managed to locate Woolson and take him into custody Tuesday.

Woolson is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and will have his next court appearance on September 17.

RELATED: Harnett County man claims daughter was sexually assaulted by teacher
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultsex offendersex offensechild sex assaultHillsboroughDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Woman arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
Show More
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on 11-year-old girl
Over a dozen men who were near Ground Zero have breast cancer
California attorney draws backlash over racist rant against Asians
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict
More News