Durham County man charged with sexually assaulting child

A Durham County man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault a 4-year-old child.Investigators at the Orange County Sheriff's Office charged Randy Lewis Woolson, 47, a registered sex offender from Durham County, with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense by an adult.Officials say Woolson fled his home in Chapel Hill on Aug. 25.Officials collected DNA evidence from the child and managed to locate Woolson and take him into custody Tuesday.Woolson is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and will have his next court appearance on September 17.