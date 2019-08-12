Durham County man finds 'huge bullet hole' in car after drive home

Mark from Rougemont, NC was driving home on highway 501 North Sunday night when this happened. Someone fired a gun piercing the trunk door. @DurhamSheriff deputies need help figuring out who did this. Call 919-560-0900. Mark is ok. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XG3qYcOnj7 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 12, 2019

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County man discovered a bullet hole in the back of his car after driving home Sunday night.Mark Archambault of Rougemont is telling ABC11 his story because he's afraid it could happen again.The sheriff's office is looking into the shooting.Archambault was driving home last night on 501 Northbound near Black Horse Run when he heard a loud noise.He thought he had run over something.But when he got home to Rougemont that's when he discovered his 2015 Chevy Camaro had been hit."I go to check the back of my car and there's a huge bullet hole in the back of my car," Archambault said. "Whoa. You've got to be kidding me."The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.Archambault said he doesn't believe the shooting was from hunters.They do hunt around there. But I don't think they were hunting for Camaros yet. I don't know what season that is," Archambualt stated.Another neighbor told Archambualt that they heard random gunfire recently in that area.The Durham Sheriff's Office is asking people to call (919) 560-0900 if they have any information about this case.