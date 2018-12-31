Durham County seeking coat donations for children

DURHAM, N.C. --The Durham County Cooperative Extension is asking for donations of new/gently used children's coats for the Welcome Baby Giving Closet.
Welcome Baby is a program of the Durham County Cooperative Extension and is supported by the Durham's Partnership for Children - serving more than 10,000 Durham families a year.
The Giving Closet provides clothing and supplies to families of young children from birth to age five.
Last year, the Welcome Baby program made nearly 400 coats available to kids visiting the Giving Closet but this year donations are down.
Children's coats in sizes 0 to 7/8 are being collected - the 4T and 5T sizes are the most highly demanded.
"To this date we have collected 162 coats. Last year this time, we were further along", said Welcome Baby Program Coordinator Patience M. Mukelabai.
Donation locations include:
Durham County Library hours can be found here.
The Welcome Baby location is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.