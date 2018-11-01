Durham couple shocked to find 'KKK' painted on side of home

Eddie Baine and his wife Sylvia Brooks were caught off guard Thursday.Their home was all decked out with ghosts and jack-o-lanterns for Halloween.But overnight they received a surprise decoration they did not approve of. "I walked around to the side of the house and was just totally shocked," Sylvia Brooks said.The letters "KKK" and male genitalia were painted across the side of their home on Hadrian Drive in Durham.For nearly three decades the couple said they've lived here with no problems.They wonder why now?"I think someone was sending a message of hate and trying to intimidate or scare," Brooks stated. "I'm still going to live my best life. And I hope they will too.""I really want to just get the word out that we don't need this type of vandalism or hate crimes anywhere in the US," Eddie Baine added.Right now, the Durham Sheriff's Office said this is not a hate crime.At least not until detectives can find who did this, question them, and determine their motivation behind the drawings.For now, authorities are investigating this as vandalism."I love my community and I am just hoping that it doesn't happen to anyone else," Baine stated.So far the couples home has been the only house targeted.They have a camera on the left side of the home. But now they plan to add a camera to the other side.The couple hired a painter to get rid of the images.If you have any information, call the sheriffs office.