Dirt bike driver killed in head-on collision with pickup truck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dirt biker died in the hospital on Saturday night after being involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Durham.
The Durham Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of E. Club Blvd and Cascadilla St. just after 7 p.m.
Durham police said the pickup truck turned left into the path of a dirt bike driver. The dirt bike struck the left front bumper of the truck.
The dirt bike driver, later identified as Jarrein Smith 21, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators said Smith was riding his dirt bike on a dark roadway with no headlight and was not wearing a helmet.
At this time, no charges have been filed.
Durham police continue to investigate the crash.
