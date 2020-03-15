Motorcyclist killed in Durham crash near NC-55

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning after they collided with a car in Durham.Police said it happened just after 1 a.m.A Dodge was making a turn onto Odyssey Drive from NC-55 Highway when it was struck by the motorcycle.The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Alcohol and speed are factors in the crash, according to investigators.The crash is still under investigation.