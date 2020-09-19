Durham man killed, wife seriously injured when car crashes into stopped motorcycle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police after investigating after a driver crashed into a motorcycle Friday night.
Officials said it happened just before 11 p.m. when a car struck a stopped 2018 Harley Davidson on Fayetteville Road at Stratford Lakes Drive.
The motorcycle's driver, 32-year-old Michael Worsman died at Duke University Hospital. His wife, the passenger, has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
Timothy Long, 26, of Durham was cited for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a vehicle.
Officials said alcohol was a factor and the crash is still under investigation.
