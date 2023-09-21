Man wanted for multiple warrants crashes into 4 vehicles before leading officers on chase

Durham police are searching for a man who hit an officer and multiple vehicles while running from police.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are searching for a man who hit an officer and multiple vehicles while running from police.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by a man with active warrants at around 6:30 p.m. at East Pettigrew and Briggs Avenue. As the man attempted to drive away, he hit an unmarked police vehicle causing the door of the patrol car to hit the officer's leg.

Officers attempted to chase after the vehicle but the chase was ended.

The injured officer was treated for what police said were minor injuries.

A short time later, DPD said the 911 dispatch received a call that the man was involved in a crash on Briggs Avenue near Person Street and attempted to force a person from a pick-up truck. The man then stole the truck and drove away from officers.

Police said the suspect was involved in four crashes in total. The other two crashes were located at Briggs Avenue at Riddle Road, and Fayetteville Road at NC Highway 54.

No other injuries were reported.

DPD said the man is wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.