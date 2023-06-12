Durham woman dies of injuries sustained in four-vehicle crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who was seriously injured in a May 30 crash has died from her injuries, Durham police said Monday.

It happened on Highway 70 about 8 a.m. on that Tuesday between Lynn Road and Pleasant Drive and involved several vehicles.

Police said a woman driving eastbound in a 2007 Chevrolet HHR crossed the median divider and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound. The vehicles then collided with two other vehicles, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2016 Honda Civic that were both traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet HHR was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Police identified her as Kathy Bunch, 44, of Durham.

Her passenger, a juvenile girl suffered serious injuries and was also hospitalized.

The drivers of the Silverado and the Civic were both taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with additional information to please call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450.