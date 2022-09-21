3 men charged in Durham shooting that killed 2, hurt 2 others

Investigators with the Durham Police Department started their Monday investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead and three others hurt.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have charged three men in a shooting that left two men dead and two others hurt.

Robert Edward Everett, Jr., 27, Jamonty Green, 27, and Raymond Lewis, 26 are now facing charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Officers were sent to a shooting call on East Cornwallis Road shortly before 1:25 a.m. on February 19. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot.

Elijah Hosea Everett, 25, and Aaron Michael Bailey, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting did not appear to be random, according to investigators.

A month later, the three men accused of the crimes were charged and booked in the Durham County jail under no bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.