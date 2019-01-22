Durham deputies searching for murder suspect off Sherron Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The Durham County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are searching for a murder suspect in the 1500 block of Sherron Road.
The Sheriff's Office said it is actively searching for 27-year-old Joshua McClain, who is wanted on multiple charges including murder.
Chopper 11 HD was over the scene. A heavy police presence was visible in the area.
Authorities were looking in a wooded area near a subdivision.
McClain was named as a suspect in the death of a California man who was found dead inside a burning car in July.
Ly Teng Nhiayi, 32, was found inside the car on Guardian Drive on July 26.
In September, investigators arrested and charged 40-year-old Derrick Tyson, 28-year-old Reginald McClain and 29-year-old Walter Thorne-Price with murder.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
