Durham deputy involved in wreck charged with DWI

A Durham County deputy has been arrested and charged with driving while impaired after being involved in a wreck with a parked tractor-trailer Monday, the sheriff's office said.It happened about 2 p.m., at the intersection of Geer Street and Midland Terrance when Deputy Ryan LaDuke, while driving a sheriff's department vehicle, was involved in a vehicle accident with a parked tractor-trailer, the sheriff's office said.Another deputy responded to the wreck and conducted a standard traffic investigation.The investigating deputy determined LaDuke was driving while impaired.LaDuke, 34, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.The tractor-trailer was unoccupied at the time.LaDuke has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.LaDuke has served with the Sheriff's Office since January 2012.