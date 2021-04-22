fatal crash

Durham driver charged in wreck that killed 73-year-old woman, injured 2 minors

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges in a Sunday wreck in Durham that took the life of a 73-year-old woman and sent two juvenile passengers to the hospital.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Durham officers were called to a two-vehicle wreck along T.W. Alexander Drive at Wind River Parkway involving a Nissan Rogue and a Honda Civic.

On arrival, officers found Rita Dinizo, 73, of Raleigh ejected from her vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators learned that the Nissan driven by Zahnyah Booker, 21, of Durham slammed into the left side of a Honda Civic driven by Dinizo as she pulled out of the Alexander Village shopping center. Dinizo was also carrying two juvenile passengers.

The two juveniles were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Booker has now been charged for going 87 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, (32 miles over the speed limit), reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyfatal crashwoman killedspeedingdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
2 killed in head-on crash at Harnett-Lee county line
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
Motorcyclist killed in collision with cement truck in Wake County
One dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in Johnston County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, shot, killed while riding in car with mom and younger brothers
Cary woman reunites with brother after more than a year of separation
More than 800 people sign up for Raleigh's new text alert system
From the Smokies to the Sea, NC faces environmental challenges
39% of central NC officer-involved shootings involve mental health crises
Deputy fatally shot Black man in Elizabeth City while serving warrant
Senate passes Asian American hate crime bill 94-1
Show More
8-month-old girl shot while in her mother's arms
LATEST: Cases rise but hospitalizations decline in NC
Durham wipes clean criminal record of hundreds of teens
Fatal Brier Creek shooting in March was self-defense, police say
Women share their stories during National Infertility Awareness Week
More TOP STORIES News