Durham driver charged in wreck that killed 73-year-old woman, injured 2 minors

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges in a Sunday wreck in Durham that took the life of a 73-year-old woman and sent two juvenile passengers to the hospital.Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Durham officers were called to a two-vehicle wreck along T.W. Alexander Drive at Wind River Parkway involving a Nissan Rogue and a Honda Civic.On arrival, officers found Rita Dinizo, 73, of Raleigh ejected from her vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.Investigators learned that the Nissan driven by Zahnyah Booker, 21, of Durham slammed into the left side of a Honda Civic driven by Dinizo as she pulled out of the Alexander Village shopping center. Dinizo was also carrying two juvenile passengers.The two juveniles were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.Booker has now been charged for going 87 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, (32 miles over the speed limit), reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.