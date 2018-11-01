Durham families eligible for Hurricane Florence food benefits

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham families that suffered damages during Hurricane Florence could receive hundreds of dollars in food benefits.
The United States Department of Agriculture approved emergency food subsidies for Durham County Department of Social Services.
From Nov. 1-9, with the exception of Election Day (Nov. 6), Durham County DSS offices will be accepting applications for the food benefits.
Families will receive different amounts depending on their size. For example, a family of one could receive $192.00. A family of four could receive $640.00, and larger families could receive more.
Families affected by Hurricane Florence are eligible for the food benefits if:
Prospective applicants should complete their application before going to DSS.
The applications can be found here: English -- Spanish
