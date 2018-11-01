Durham families eligible for Hurricane Florence food benefits

EMBED </>More Videos

State officials now say the damage in NC a from Hurricane Florence has approached $17 billion, an increase from a previous estimate.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham families that suffered damages during Hurricane Florence could receive hundreds of dollars in food benefits.

The United States Department of Agriculture approved emergency food subsidies for Durham County Department of Social Services.

From Nov. 1-9, with the exception of Election Day (Nov. 6), Durham County DSS offices will be accepting applications for the food benefits.

ABC11 Hurricane Florence coverage

Families will receive different amounts depending on their size. For example, a family of one could receive $192.00. A family of four could receive $640.00, and larger families could receive more.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Families affected by Hurricane Florence are eligible for the food benefits if:

  • You are a resident from any of the three Disaster Counties; Durham, Chatham & Guilford. You are eligible to apply at any of these 3 counties
  • You have an official photo ID
  • You have proof of residency
  • Must have suffered damages and/or losses from Hurricane Florence only, to include property damage, loss of income and /or food loss, during the dates of Sept. 7-Oct. 6
  • Must have income and resources not to exceed certain levels
  • Must not be a current recipient of the Food and Nutrition Services program (FNS)


    • Prospective applicants should complete their application before going to DSS.

    The applications can be found here: English -- Spanish

    Note: Video in this article is from a previous story.
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    hurricane florencefoodhurricanedurham county newsnorth carolina newsDurham CountyNC
    (Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    Top Stories
    Former Rolesville officer says chief touched him days before killing himself
    Chick-fil-A to close downtown Raleigh location
    Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
    Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
    Remains of missing grandfather found in NY home, family says
    Pittsburgh synagogue suspect due in federal court
    Man hurt in hit-and-run on East Martin Street
    Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
    Show More
    Suspect in Hollywood horror mask wanted in Manhattan shooting
    Officials: Damage from Florence to cost about $10B more than Floyd
    Paranormal researchers: Raleigh's XOCO Mexican grill is haunted
    Trump: Number of troops sent to border could reach 15,000
    Officials name safest cars for teen drivers
    More News