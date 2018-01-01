Durham family displaced after New Year's Day house fire

Officials said the fire broke out before 7 Monday morning in the 1100 block of Rosedale Avenue.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
One Durham family is having a rough start to 2018 after their home caught fire.

When crews with the Durham Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found fire billowing from the roof of the two-story building.

Three adults and three children were able to escape safely; however, the house was heavily damaged.

Crews said neighboring homes were only slightly damaged.

The family told ABC11 that they have lost everything in the fire and will have to start over. If you would like to help, donations can be made here.

The Red Cross has also stepped in to help the family.

The Durham Fire Department said Monday evening that the fire has been ruled accidental. It was related to an electric cooking appliance that was used on the deck.
