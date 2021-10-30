Traffic

Pedestrian killed in 4-vehicle chain reaction crash in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian killed in 4-vehicle chain reaction crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four vehicles were involved in a deadly chain-reaction crash in Durham on Friday morning, including a bus from a charter school.

Durham police said one of the cars ran a red light, hit another car and then hit the bus on N. Alston Avenue and E. Geer Street about 7:20 a.m.

A pedestrian was killed in the crash. They were taken to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

There were eight children on the Carter Community Charter School bus at the time but none was hurt.

Police said Serra Gore, 33, of Rougemont, was traveling south on N. Alston Ave. in a 2018 Mazda CX-3 when she struck a 2013 Hyundai Genesis.

Following that collision, Gore's vehicle then crashed into the bus that was stopped in a turn lane. The Hyundai Genesis was knocked east where it hit the pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk.

After the Hyundai struck the pedestrian, it then hit an unoccupied 2015 Nissan Frontier that was disabled on the sidewalk on the corner.

Gore was charged with failure to stop at a red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the pedestrian.

Police said neither speed nor impairment are suspected factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.A. Bell of the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamschool bus accidentdurham policepedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News