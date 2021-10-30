Pedestrian killed in 4-vehicle chain reaction crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four vehicles were involved in a deadly chain-reaction crash in Durham on Friday morning, including a bus from a charter school.Durham police said one of the cars ran a red light, hit another car and then hit the bus on N. Alston Avenue and E. Geer Street about 7:20 a.m.A pedestrian was killed in the crash. They were taken to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries.There were eight children on the Carter Community Charter School bus at the time but none was hurt.Police said Serra Gore, 33, of Rougemont, was traveling south on N. Alston Ave. in a 2018 Mazda CX-3 when she struck a 2013 Hyundai Genesis.Following that collision, Gore's vehicle then crashed into the bus that was stopped in a turn lane. The Hyundai Genesis was knocked east where it hit the pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk.After the Hyundai struck the pedestrian, it then hit an unoccupied 2015 Nissan Frontier that was disabled on the sidewalk on the corner.Gore was charged with failure to stop at a red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the pedestrian.Police said neither speed nor impairment are suspected factors in the crash.The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.A. Bell of the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411.