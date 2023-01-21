1 person in custody in Durham in connection with fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Morreene Road before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.