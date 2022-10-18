Suspect in custody after woman fatally stabbed in Durham

Durham Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon. One person is in custody.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 1:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street and found a woman with stab wounds.

EMS took the victim to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The suspect was still at the scene and officers took the person into custody a short while later.

The case remains an active investigation.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

READ MORE: A majority of police agencies across the U.S. increased budgets despite 'defund' movement