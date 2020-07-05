Investigation underway after 8 cars set on fire in Durham lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham fire officials are investigating after eight cars were set on fire overnight.According to the Durham Fire Department, a fire was reported in the 5200 block of North Roxboro Road around 2:30 a.m.Firefighters found eight cars on fire. It took 18 firefighters around 30 minutes to fully extinguish the flames.All eight cars sustained heavy fire damage but no one was hurt.The investigation revealed the cars were intentionally set on fire.The fire department and Durham police are trying to identify anyone who is responsible.