Durham fire started by child playing with lighter, officials say

Durham fire officials said a building fire was started by a child playing with a lighter on Sunday.A neighbor said they saw the fire from their home on Graystone Drive just before 3 p.m.Firefighters arrived to Little Stone Circle and saw smoke showing from the rear of the building.Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a statement that the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter.A mattress caught fire and an adult dragged it outside where it was extinguished by firefighters.No one was hurt.