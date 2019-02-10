FIRE

Durham fire started by child playing with lighter, officials say

Durham fire officials said a building fire was started by a child playing with a lighter on Sunday.

A neighbor said they saw the fire from their home on Graystone Drive just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to Little Stone Circle and saw smoke showing from the rear of the building.

Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a statement that the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter.

A mattress caught fire and an adult dragged it outside where it was extinguished by firefighters.

No one was hurt.
