Durham Freeway closed after crash involving tractor-trailer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of the Durham Freeway is closed on Friday morning after an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two vehicles.

The accident has closed one lane of Durham Freeway south from Mangum Street to Fayetteville Street. The crash happened sometime after 1 a.m. Both lanes were initially closed.



Authorities on the scene have not provided any information about possible injuries to ABC11.

