Durham Freeway closed after crash involving tractor-trailer

Southbound lanes of NC 147 remain closed from Mangum to Fayetteville Street due to a serious crash. You can't access 147 until Alston Avenue.#abc11#traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) December 4, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of the Durham Freeway is closed on Friday morning after an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two vehicles.The accident has closed one lane of Durham Freeway south from Mangum Street to Fayetteville Street. The crash happened sometime after 1 a.m. Both lanes were initially closed.Authorities on the scene have not provided any information about possible injuries to ABC11.Follow ABC11's Kim Deaner on Twitter (@kimdeanerabc11) for the latest traffic updates.