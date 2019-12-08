building fire

Durham Home Goods closed after overnight fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Home Goods store on Renaissance Parkway will be closed until damage from an overnight fire can be repaired.

Durham fire officials said it happened around 3 a.m. at the location in the 8200 block of Renaisaance Parkway.

32 firefighters were on scene and extinguished the structure fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire originated from one of the cash registers.

There was heavy water and fire damage to the store.

There were no injuries but the store will be closed for an undetermined amount of time until the damage can be repaired.
