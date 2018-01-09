Durham home heavily damaged by fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire heavily damaged a Durham home Tuesday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham home was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday evening, leaving the resident displaced.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Durham County Fire Rescue, the Durham Fire Department, and the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the fire in the 4100 block of Olde Coach Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes, but the single-family home's garage and left side sustained heavy fire damage.

There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home as well.

No one was injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firedurham county newsDurham CountyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News