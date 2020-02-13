At least 2 injured in Durham home invasion, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say at least two people were injured in a Durham home invasion Wednesday night.

The incident happened along White Pine Drive off of NC Highway 751 near Duke campus around 9 p.m.

A neighbor at the scene told ABC11 the incident was a home invasion.

Both victims were seen being taken to the hospital.

There is no word if a suspect(s) is in custody.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
