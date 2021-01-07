Durham Police investigate after man found shot dead in street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officers found a man lying in the street near Crowell Street and Wintergreen Place shortly after 2 a.m.

The man, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
