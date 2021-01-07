Durham Police investigate after man found shot dead in street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.Officers found a man lying in the street near Crowell Street and Wintergreen Place shortly after 2 a.m.The man, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's identity has not been released.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.