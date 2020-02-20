DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning near Holloway and Raynor streets.
Officers were flagged down on Holloway Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. and were told that a man had been shot.
Officers found the wounded man in a nearby parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Durham police investigate after man found fatally shot in parking lot
