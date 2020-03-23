Durham K-9 Freddie sniffs out $3.5 million worth of cocaine in storage unit

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County Sheriff's Office K-9 led deputies to more than a dozen kilos of cocaine inside a storage unit.Freddie the K-9 helped Durham deputies spot a container with 13 kilos of uncut cocaine inside a storage facility, leading to the arrest of two men.It started when several search warrants were served in three counties on Thursday, March 19 after a Craven County traffic stop. It was there that Craven deputies learned about a large amount of drugs in Durham County.Craven County deputies seized an additional three kilos of uncut cocaine, approximately $175,000 and guns during the traffic stop.While searching a storage unit, Freddie sniffed out a bin with seven figures worth of drugs.The cocaine found amounted to around 35,000 salable grams valued at $3.5 million. Durham and Craven deputies are investigating.The Durham County Sheriff's Office, Craven County Sheriff's Office, DEA, and the State Bureau of Investigation all helped in the investigation.