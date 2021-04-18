Knightdale, Durham Walmart stores evacuated after reported bomb threat: Officials

#BREAKING @TheDurhamPolice investigate a bomb threat at the @Walmart on Glenn School Road. The store’s evacuated while police search for any possible devices inside. We have a crew there and will update the investigation on air and online. @ABC11_WTVD — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) April 18, 2021

@WakeSheriff is on scene of a reported bomb threat inside the Walmart in Knightdale. The public is urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/55qatwh4Gh — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) April 18, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities say two Walmart stores in Knightdale and Durham were evacuated Sunday morning due to alleged bomb threats.Durham police said the Walmart on Glenn School Road has been evacuated while officials search for any possible devices inside.The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 Knightdale police are also investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard. That store has been evacuated as well.