Knightdale, Durham Walmart stores evacuated after reported bomb threat: Officials

Durham police said the Walmart on Glenn School Road has been evacuated while officials search for any possible devices inside.
#BREAKING @TheDurhamPolice investigate a bomb threat at the @Walmart on Glenn School Road. The store’s evacuated while police search for any possible devices inside. We have a crew there and will update the investigation on air and online. @ABC11_WTVD— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) April 18, 2021
The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 Knightdale police are also investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard. That store has been evacuated as well.
@WakeSheriff is on scene of a reported bomb threat inside the Walmart in Knightdale. The public is urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/55qatwh4Gh— Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) April 18, 2021
