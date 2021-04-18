bomb threat

Knightdale, Durham Walmart stores evacuated after reported bomb threat: Officials

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham, Knightdale Walmart stores evacuated after bomb threat: Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities say two Walmart stores in Knightdale and Durham were evacuated Sunday morning due to alleged bomb threats.

Durham police said the Walmart on Glenn School Road has been evacuated while officials search for any possible devices inside.



The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 Knightdale police are also investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard. That store has been evacuated as well.



See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhambomb threatstore evacuatedwalmartdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOMB THREAT
Man charged after explosives found in western NC released on bond
NC man faces terrorism charges after dozens of explosives found
New images released of suspect in pipe bombs found at RNC, DNC
Eiffel Tower evacuated after phone-in bomb threat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd night of demonstrations in Raleigh following recent police shootings
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
WEATHER: More sunshine today with low rain chance this week
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
FedEx shooting victims: What we know about 8 killed in Thursday's rampage
NC woman, oldest living American, dies at 116
Good times roll at downtown Raleigh pop-up skating event
Show More
NC man describes coming face-to-face with rabid bobcat
Woman hurt in brazen car theft attempt at Raleigh mall
Rocky Mount teen taken to hospital after bullet grazes his head
Third vaccine dose likely needed, in 6 to 12 months, Pfizer CEO says
Canes Girls Youth Program aims to grow hockey's appeal
More TOP STORIES News