Durham leaders to talk about ongoing recovery following gas explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham leaders will speak about bringing business back to Brightleaf Square weeks after an explosion damaged the area.

Mayor Steve Schewel will join business leaders and Durham's fire chief Monday at 12:30 to talk about the state of businesses in the area.

Over the weekend, Schewel encouraged citizens to help businesses in the area by visiting them.



At the press conference, city leaders will provide an update on the explosion, an update on parking in the area, and information about assistance available to local business owners.

