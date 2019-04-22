Durham leaders to talk about ongoing recovery following gas explosion

Mayor Steve Schewel will join business leaders and Durham's fire chief Monday at 12:30 to talk about the state of businesses in the area.
Related: Governor Roy Cooper visits Durham to assess damage from deadly explosion
Over the weekend, Schewel encouraged citizens to help businesses in the area by visiting them.
At the press conference, city leaders will provide an update on the explosion, an update on parking in the area, and information about assistance available to local business owners.
I-Team: Even with markings, finding underground utilities not easy