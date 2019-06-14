Durham man arrested, accused of 4 armed robberies in 48 hours

A carjacking in the 600 block of Fernway Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 11. A man was unloading his groceries from his red Toyota Prius when Mack allegedly approached him, pointed a gun and demanded the keys to the Prius. Mack reportedly fled with the victim's wallet and car.

A robbery in the 300 block of Foushee Street at 11 p.m. on June 11. A woman was walking back to her car after using the ATM when Mack, armed with a gun, allegedly approached her and demanded money. He reportedly took $40 from the victim and left in a red Toyota Prius.

A carjacking in the parking deck at The Residence Inn Durham at 1108 West Main Street at 3 p.m. on June 12. A woman told officers Mack approached her, displayed a silver handgun and demanded the keys to her vehicle. He then allegedly fled in the her silver Toyota Prius.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged in connection with four armed robberies, according to a release from Durham Police Department.Authorities said the four armed robberies happened in a span of 48 hours this week.Investigators arrested 19-year-old Akeem Mack and charged him in connection with the robberies.Mack was arrested just moments after an attempted armed robbery was reported at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South LaSalle Street.A man was opening the trunk of his car when Mack reportedly walked up to him, pointed a gun at his head and demanded his money and keys, investigators said.The victim did not respond immediately because he didn't speak English. Mack allegedly pulled the trigger on the gun, but the gun jammed.Investigators said Mack then tried to get in the victim's car but the doors were locked. He then ran toward an apartment complex across the street where he was caught and arrested.Investigators charged Mack with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with this case.Both stolen Toyota Priuses have been found.