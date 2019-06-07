Durham man arrested in connection to triple murder that happened in California, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man has been arrested in connection to a triple murder that happened in California.

Los Angeles police arrested 40-year-old Kenneth Peterson on Thursday in the 400 block of Riverdale Drive in Durham, after several hours of surveillance.

Authorities said Peterson and two others from Baltimore are charged in connection with crimes that happened in February.

They are accused of arriving in Los Angeles and driving to a house where they shot three people before returning to Durham.

According to authorities, the shooting happened because of a dispute over money and drugs.

Peterson and the two others are expected to be extradited to Los Angeles.
