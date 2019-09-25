Durham man charged after leading Nash County deputy on 100+ mph chase in stolen car

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old Durham man was arrested after leading a Nash County deputy on a high speed chase which ended in a crash in Wake County Tuesday night.The Nash County Sheriff's Office said a deputy tried to stop a car on I-95 for failing to move for an emergency vehicle.A chase began after the car failed to stop.The sheriff's office said the vehicle traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph.The chase continued west on U.S. 64 and continued into Wake County when the driver lost control and crashed into the median.Trevon Hayes, 22, of Durham was arrested.Police said a large amount of powder cocaine was found inside the car.The car had been reported stolen in a carjacking on Sept. 6.NC State Highway Patrol, Spring Hope PD and other agencies assisted.