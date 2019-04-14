Durham man charged after allegedly trafficking $500K worth of drugs

Durham man charged after allegedly trafficking $500K worth of drugs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have arrested a man who was allegedly trafficking $500,000 worth of drugs.

According to a release from Durham police, 54-year-old Phillip Eugene Boyd was arrested at his home on Lucknam Lane.

He was charged with 10 counts of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking marijuana, one count of possession with the intent to sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school and 16 additional drug charges.

Investigators were reported to have confiscated 178 pounds of marijuana, 667.6 grams of cocaine and more than $100,000 in cash.

Boyd was placed in Durham County Jail under a $5 million bond.
