shooting

Durham man charged after shots fired inside Cary Extended Stay America near Harrison Square, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Cary police investigating report of gunfire at Extended Stay

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hotel near a popular Cary shopping center was evacuated after a report of gunfire on Saturday afternoon.

A little after 4 p.m., officers were called to the Extended Stay America at the 600 block of Weston Parkway in Harrison Square.

Guests were evacuated out of the building while officers checked rooms for any victims.

On Sunday, Cary officials confirmed shots were fired inside the hotel and there is no known victim at the time.

Officials said the shooting appears to be drug related.


Ledaries Shaw, of Durham, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Shaw was also served with three outstanding Durham warrants.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countyhotelshootingwake county newsinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Death toll in South Carolina mass shooting rises to 6
TX shooting suspect faces another attempted murder charge
What we know about the SC shooting that killed 5
Security guard shot while breaking up fight in Fayetteville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fuquay-Varina wedding venue denies same-sex couple marriage
Death toll in South Carolina mass shooting rises to 6
LATEST: NC Publix stores to open COVID vaccine appointments Monday
Masks could prevent up to 14,000 COVID deaths by August, model predicts
Search for missing college freshman intensifies
Second anniversary of Durham explosion observed quietly
Plan would return beachfront taken from Black family in 1920s
Show More
Armed man fired shots, barricaded inside Honolulu hotel room
Lawsuit: Virginia police threaten, pepper-spray Army lieutenant during stop
Cicada invasion: What to know as billions of bugs emerge this spring
Duke to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination before fall semester
2 deputies shot, suspect dead in altercation outside Utah jail
More TOP STORIES News