Durham man charged in Alamance County with attempted child sex crimes

Jeffrey Brandeis

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham man is in custody after he was accused of trying to meet an underage person for sex acts.

Jeffrey Brandeis, of the 1400 block of Valley Run in Durham, traveled to Alamance County overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday to meet what he thought was a minor for a sexual encounter, deputies there said. Instead, he was taken into custody.

Alamance sheriff's detectives had been investigating the case since September, and finally set up a sting operation. The 48-year-old Brandeis was found in possession of "evidentiary items," including a digital device, deputies said.

Brandeis is charged with solicitation of a child by computer for a sex act, and attempted indecent liberties of a child.

He was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond.
