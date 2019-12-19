Durham man charged in November hit-and-run death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run death last month.

Durham Police said Wednesday that Frederick Tucker, 31, is charged with felony hit and run causing death in the Nov. 1 crash on Riddle Road near Briggs Avenue that killed 32-year-old Brandon Zeigler, also of Durham.

Zeigler died four days after being struck.

Tucker received a 10,000 secured bond.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyhit and runsearchcrimearrestdurham policepedestrian killeddurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
No Republicans vote to impeach Trump; Gabbard votes 'present'
Apex Police make arrest in sexual assault of jogger on New Year's Day
New $51 million development slated for downtown Cary
Man dies after weekend shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Show More
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Garner
GOP ties impeachment debate to Jesus, Pearl Harbor, Salem Witch trials
Resident shot multiple times in Vance County home invasion
2 found dead in Orange County home
Troubleshooter helps Durham driver resolve 2-year fight with auto insurer
More TOP STORIES News