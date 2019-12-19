DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run death last month.
Durham Police said Wednesday that Frederick Tucker, 31, is charged with felony hit and run causing death in the Nov. 1 crash on Riddle Road near Briggs Avenue that killed 32-year-old Brandon Zeigler, also of Durham.
Zeigler died four days after being struck.
Tucker received a 10,000 secured bond.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
Durham man charged in November hit-and-run death
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News