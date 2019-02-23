Durham man charged with arson after house fire displaces four

A man has been charged with arson after a house fire broke out in Durham overnight.Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said firefighters went to 3519 Guess Road around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.Officials said the fire damage displaced four residents but the owner of the building is providing accommodations for three of the displaced.One of the residents, 36-year-old Christopher McKinney, was charged with four counts of first-degree arson and one count of burning personal property.He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $500,000 bond.