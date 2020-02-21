Durham man arrested, charged with murder in Holloway Street fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was accused of shooting and killing another man in Durham on Thursday morning.

According to a release from Durham Police Department, 51-year-old Benjamin Keith Smith was shot on Holloway Street near North Miami Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers Smith was fighting with the shooting suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Taki Farley.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.

After a short chase, officers arrested Farley, who is a convicted felon. Officers said they found Farley in a car that had been stolen in an unrelated incident on Chautauqua Street earlier Thursday morning.

Farley was charged with murder, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, motor vehicle larceny and possession of a stolen car.

Farley is in jail with no bond at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamarrestmurderdurham policehomicidegun violencedurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom arrested as DNA links her to baby found dead in 1999
Black ice causes multiple crashes in Durham, Raleigh
Truck crashes into Durham house
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
FedEx worker falls 75 feet off bridge while helping stranded driver
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Show More
Wienermobile relishing visit to Raleigh, Durham
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Triangle families say custom builder took more than $700K
Ft. Bragg paratroopers return after sudden deployment to Middle East
More TOP STORIES News