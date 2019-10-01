Durham man dead after being hit by log truck in Johnston County

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man is dead after being hit by a log truck Monday afternoon in Johnston County.

Four Oaks police said the accident happened off of Thunder Road near Highway 301 around 1:20 p.m.

The driver of the truck told authorities the man jumped onto the side of the truck but slipped and fell and was run over by the rear tire. Four Oaks Police Chief Stephen Anderson said the man was likely under the influence of alcohol and tried to get into the cab.

The truck driver kept going saying he was unaware that the man was ran over.

Authorities said the driver will not face any charges.

Police have not identified the name of the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
four oaksdurham countyjohnston countypedestrian killedjohnston county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary woman hit by teen driver, killed outside her home, police say
Arrest made after sexual assault in Chapel Hill parking deck
DJ Funderburk suspended for breaking NC State Wolfpack policy
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Southern California
St. Augustine's University student returns to Bahamas to help recover
Girls receive death threats after 2017 video shows them using n-word
Raleigh's new Wegmans breaks grand opening record
Show More
Interim ECU chancellor on leave, photos show him at bar with students
Flower farm delivers beautiful bouquets, special message
4th escaped Ohio inmate caught in Durham
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Pop-up outdoor workspace open in downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News