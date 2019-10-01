Durham man dead after being hit by log truck in Johnston County

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man is dead after being hit by a log truck Monday afternoon in Johnston County.Four Oaks police said the accident happened off of Thunder Road near Highway 301 around 1:20 p.m.The driver of the truck told authorities the man jumped onto the side of the truck but slipped and fell and was run over by the rear tire. Four Oaks Police Chief Stephen Anderson said the man was likely under the influence of alcohol and tried to get into the cab.The truck driver kept going saying he was unaware that the man was ran over.Authorities said the driver will not face any charges.Police have not identified the name of the man.