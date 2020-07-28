Durham man killed, another hurt in afternoon shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 31-year-old Durham man was killed in a double shooting Monday afternoon on Cheek Road.The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the 2800 block of Cheek Road just before 1 p.m.Damario Poole, 31, of Durham, died from his injuries. Deputies said a second victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.The shooting is still under investigation.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Durham Police at (919) 560-7151 or Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.