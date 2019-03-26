Durham man pleads guilty in crash that killed 24-year-old innocent driver

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a crash that killed a 24-year-old Durham County Sheriff's Office detention center officer last August.
Tomaris Parker didn't show much emotion as he pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Brooke Lyn Maynard.
Last summer, Parker stole a car and led police on a high-speed chase -- which lasted for more than ten minutes and reached speeds of up to 75 miles per hour on city streets of Durham. Police even pursued the stolen car driving the wrong way on Ramseur Street nearly halfway around the downtown loop.
During the chase, Parker "T-boned" Maynard's Hyundai Sonata, killing her.
According to search warrants, Parker admitted to using crack and drinking alcohol before the crash.
The passenger of the stolen vehicle, Deshon Carrington, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
