Durham man says fake security employee tried to enter his home

By and Tonya Simpson
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials in the Triangle area are receiving reports of scams involving security companies.

Reports state the scammers are pretending to be with a security company to make their way inside customers' homes.

A Durham man reached out to the ABC11's Troubleshooter Diane Wilson after he said someone came to his door claiming to be with Vector Security.

The man said he needed to replace the batteries in the system. The homeowner called the company to check and they confirmed the man was not an employee.

A Vector spokesperson told ABC11 they have received reports of people from other security companies trying to swap customer systems without them knowing.

If anyone comes to your home saying they need to check or upgrade your equipment, you should:

  • Ask to see an official or company ID
  • Call the company to confirm -- most companies will not send employees unannounced
  • Never sign any paperwork or new contracts without reading them closely and making sure you understand the agreement
