Durham man shot, killed on I-440 W in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a Durham man was killed in an overnight shooting.
Authorities said it happened just before 4 a.m. when officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.
Arlo Dontel Ramsey, 44, of Durham, was taken to WakeMed but was pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting happened on I-440 W between New Bern and Brentwood Road
Anyone who was in the area during the early morning hours and may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call 911 or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
I-440 W was closed off between New Bern Avenue and Capital Blvd. so officers could search for evidence, officials said.
