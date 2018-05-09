Durham mayor, Asian-American business owners talk safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham city leaders pledged support for Asian-American businesses Wednesday night. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham city leaders pledged support for Asian-American businesses Wednesday night.

"You all know that a terrible tragedy occurred not long ago," said Mayor Steve Schewel outside City Hall in Durham. "We are here to be supportive of the community and to talk to the business leaders of the community about how we can be helpful."

Mayor Schewel said the business leaders reached out to him in light of the shooting that rocked the Asian-American community nearly a month ago. Police say Hong Zheng, who owned China Wok in Durham, was attacked and shot to death in his driveway.



"I believe there are a few people in our community that have targeted several Asian-American business owners because they know that they have been carrying cash," Schewel said.

The mayor said it's necessary to get these business owners to change their perception of the banking system - so that they're putting money into the bank versus taking it home.

"Though a tragic, horrific crime happened in Durham, everyone is still hopeful," said Ping Zhang, director of the Raleigh chapter of the Carolinas Chinese American Civic Center.

Mayor Schewel said there are more steps being taken by Durham Police to keep these business owners safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham county newsasian americansmall businesshome invasionrobberyDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News